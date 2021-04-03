Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -309.84 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

