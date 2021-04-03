Fivebalance (FBN) One Day Volume Tops $814.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $92,826.50 and $814.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00672236 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027793 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 778,306,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,506,750 tokens. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

