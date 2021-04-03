Flamingo (FLM) Reaches One Day Volume of $61.12 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $116.42 million and $61.12 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00310830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00767407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027209 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.