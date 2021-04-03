FLIP Price Up 16.3% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. FLIP has a total market cap of $747,686.28 and $121.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00052811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00673402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00027895 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

