Flixxo (FLIXX) Trading Up 43.2% Over Last 7 Days

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Flixxo has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $184,103.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00665577 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027950 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

