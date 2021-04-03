FLO Achieves Market Cap of $17.11 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $17.11 million and $70,131.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

