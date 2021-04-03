Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Flow has a total market capitalization of $985.55 million and $121.68 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $32.39 or 0.00055548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00076292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00327160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00778977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00090419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

