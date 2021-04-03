Flowchain Market Cap Tops $27,218.53 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 59.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Flowchain has a market cap of $27,218.53 and $41.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00679108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

