Flowchain Price Tops $0.0310 on Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 61.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $27,325.01 and $414.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars.

