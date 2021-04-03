Flux (ZEL) Market Cap Reaches $23.18 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Flux has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $181,748.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00289580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00074007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00100600 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 146,602,278 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.