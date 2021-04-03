FOAM Trading Down 26.4% This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $25.13 million and approximately $469,127.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00669737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027991 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,745,773 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

