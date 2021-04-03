Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

