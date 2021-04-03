Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $148,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

NYSE:FMX opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.