FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of FormFactor worth $42,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

