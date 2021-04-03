Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 10,286 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises about 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.11% of The Blackstone Group worth $48,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $75.19 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

