Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.67 ($2.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.50 ($3.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.73. The stock has a market cap of £660.79 million and a P/E ratio of -111.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Forterra’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 84,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £209,329.36 ($273,490.15). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,021 shares of company stock valued at $31,155,410.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.