Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Position Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,577 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,596,000 after purchasing an additional 417,181 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

NYSE:FTS opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

