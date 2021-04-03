Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fox Factory worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $10,571,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 181.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

