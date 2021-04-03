Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

