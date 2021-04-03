Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $683.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $645.00 million and the highest is $722.80 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $592.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.83 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

