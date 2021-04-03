Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.90 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $683.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $645.00 million and the highest is $722.80 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $592.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.83 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.