Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

