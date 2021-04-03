Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $115.67 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $115.67 million and $3.69 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00074251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00326451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00784037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00090587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027345 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 115,673,363 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

