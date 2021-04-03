Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $8.25

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $8.25 or 0.00014253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $79.14 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00077289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00330676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.00784731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00091456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,710,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,588,442 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Share Token Trading

