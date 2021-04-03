Friendz (FDZ) Trading Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $46,977.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00670863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027360 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,366,182 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

