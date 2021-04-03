FUD.finance Price Tops $31.20 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. FUD.finance has a market cap of $736,939.14 and approximately $17,615.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for approximately $31.20 or 0.00054199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.00327016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.00 or 0.00785195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00090168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027136 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016252 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,620 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.