Function X Reaches Market Cap of $96.44 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Function X has a total market cap of $96.44 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,427.24 or 0.99769135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00095889 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 227,907,077 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

