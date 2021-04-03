Function X Reaches Market Cap of $96.44 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Function X has a total market cap of $96.44 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,427.24 or 0.99769135 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037409 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010460 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00095889 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001190 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004736 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
