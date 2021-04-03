Furucombo Trading Up 36.3% This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo token can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004473 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00297632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00752641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

