Fusion (FSN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.55 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $69.64 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,594.32 or 0.99401813 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,430,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,860,734 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.