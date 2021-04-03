FuzeX (FXT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Million

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,273.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00052543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.39 or 0.00674868 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028127 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

