Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.33. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 181,852 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLMD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.