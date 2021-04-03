GAMB (GMB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $99,730.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $99,730.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAMB has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00673324 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027339 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

