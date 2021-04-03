GAMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.67 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and $150,771.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00680922 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028125 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

