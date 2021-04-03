Gameswap Price Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Gameswap token can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003216 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $851,028.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.00327016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.00 or 0.00785195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00090168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027136 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Gameswap Token Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

