Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,362 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 337,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,573,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,698,000 after purchasing an additional 255,646 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

