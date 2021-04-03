GAPS Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. GAPS has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $229.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GAPS has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,525.51 or 0.99993974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00092284 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

