Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

