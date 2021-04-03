Garde Capital Inc. Buys 8,025 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,962,000 after acquiring an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.