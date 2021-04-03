Garde Capital Inc. Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

