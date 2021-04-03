Garde Capital Inc. Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 330,199 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.