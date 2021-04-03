Garde Capital Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,859,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

