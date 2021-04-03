Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $246.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.87 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day moving average is $233.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

