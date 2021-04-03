Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

SCHX stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $97.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

