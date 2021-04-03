Garde Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $104.82 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average is $190.23.

