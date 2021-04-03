Garde Capital Inc. Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 159.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,227 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,089,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

