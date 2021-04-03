Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $252.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average is $203.15. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

