Garde Capital Inc. Sells 17,566 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,566 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

