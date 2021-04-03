Garde Capital Inc. Sells 2,306 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 78,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 80,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.53. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.