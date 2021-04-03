Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 142.4% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 122.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 97,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 67,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

