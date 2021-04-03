Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $176.08

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.08 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.26). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 50,125 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market cap of £206.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.