GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.66

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.66 and traded as high as C$52.48. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$52.00, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.53.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

